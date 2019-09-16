United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 106,025 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.62% of Golub Capital BDC worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.84. 3,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,019. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

