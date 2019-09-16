United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 40,946 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,946 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 24.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $5,917,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 46.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.04. 20,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.29 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.51%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Weddle purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

