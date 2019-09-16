United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) to post $6.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.52 billion and the lowest is $6.38 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $21.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.06 billion to $21.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.44 billion to $24.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNFI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 89,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,720. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $637.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,484,000 after buying an additional 240,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,774,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in United Natural Foods by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,383,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 1,697,419 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,000,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 436,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 766,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

