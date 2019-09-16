United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $637.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $8,584,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 196,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 253.9% in the second quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 43.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

