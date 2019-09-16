Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. Unitil’s rating score has declined by 40% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $59.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 101 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Unitil by 196.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.50. 30,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $909.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Unitil has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.37%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

