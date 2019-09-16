Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. 462,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,307. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

