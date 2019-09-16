US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 5,145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,114 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.17% of L Brands worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. AXA bought a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $13,081,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in L Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 165,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 211,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,115. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LB. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.