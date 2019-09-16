US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,353 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.85.

NYSE:PXD traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.41. 136,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $189.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.