US Bancorp DE Has $14.83 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 132,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100,333 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 65,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

