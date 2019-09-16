US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $166,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.26.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 305,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,560. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $143.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

