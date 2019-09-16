US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.36. 12,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,031. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.