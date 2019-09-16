US Bancorp DE Sells 4,735 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,218 shares of company stock valued at $611,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $143.13. 46,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.09. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $150.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

