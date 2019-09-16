VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.03. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 33,145 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 96.56% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 186,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 403,732 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,257,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 179,481 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.