ValuEngine Downgrades T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) to Sell

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 529,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,853. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $120.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,233,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

