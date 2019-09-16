VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,350,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

