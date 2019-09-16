VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.56, approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter.

