Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,512,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,353,000 after buying an additional 123,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,491,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,887,000 after buying an additional 1,402,493 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,278,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,442,000 after buying an additional 45,456 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,803,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,707,000 after buying an additional 92,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after buying an additional 78,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.80. 24,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,052. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

