Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Plans $0.56 — Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.557 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

VV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.29. 153,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $107.34 and a 52-week high of $138.97.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

