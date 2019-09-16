Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:VFMF)

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2345 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Shares of VFMF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20.

