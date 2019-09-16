Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Given a $49.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $49.00 price objective on Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VEC. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,197. The company has a market cap of $474.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.82. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $649,249.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,566,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

