Velan (TSE:VLN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.78

Shares of Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $7.01. Velan shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 10,400 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.78.

Velan (TSE:VLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.31 million for the quarter.

About Velan (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

