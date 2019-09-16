Venator Capital Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Entercom Communications comprises approximately 2.8% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Entercom Communications worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETM shares. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Entercom Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of NYSE:ETM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $555.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.57 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 56,476 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $338,856.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $179,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 526,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,469 over the last 90 days. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.