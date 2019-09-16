Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Stock Position Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,567 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Viacom worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Viacom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Viacom by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Viacom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Viacom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 834,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. Viacom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. Viacom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAB. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie downgraded Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

