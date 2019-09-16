ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). ViaSat posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViaSat.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VSAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $1,431,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $2,358,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ViaSat by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.16. 6,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,550. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.89. ViaSat has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViaSat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.