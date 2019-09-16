Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 6.8%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.90, approximately 590,038 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,078,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFF shares. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 77.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,161 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $964,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

