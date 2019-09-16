Vincent De P. Mccarthy Sells 46,229 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.52. 635,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,399. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $164.97. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 35,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 36,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

