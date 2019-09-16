Virtacoin (VTA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Virtacoin has a market capitalization of $5,729.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 65.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Virtacoin Coin Profile

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

