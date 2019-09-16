Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,049 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 794,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 5,729.5% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 563,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $95,350,000 after acquiring an additional 554,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $169.97. 1,387,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,204. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

