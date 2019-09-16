Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,825,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,456,000 after buying an additional 1,399,427 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,722,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,627,000 after purchasing an additional 723,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,376,000 after purchasing an additional 503,411 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,908,000 after purchasing an additional 407,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 645,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 316,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $441,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.