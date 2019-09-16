Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) is Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Steinberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,410 shares during the period. Visteon accounts for 5.1% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Visteon by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research set a $85.00 price target on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Visteon from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

NYSE VC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 162,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,200. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

