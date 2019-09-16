Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Bought by Springowl Associates LLC

Springowl Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Visteon comprises about 1.9% of Springowl Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Springowl Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Visteon worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after buying an additional 635,794 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,219,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 155,522 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 229,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 106,658 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 77,855 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,200. Visteon Corp has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Longbow Research set a $85.00 price target on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Visteon from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

