Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $246.10 Million Holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,864,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,634 shares during the quarter. Bancolombia accounts for about 1.8% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $246,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bancolombia by 167.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bancolombia by 21.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

CIB stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.76. Bancolombia SA has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

