Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $38.69 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $38,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 166,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,038. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

