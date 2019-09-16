Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $463.05 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Booking comprises 3.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Booking worth $463,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1,825.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 9.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 61.2% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $18,492,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,072.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,799. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,071.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,929.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,834.57.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.13 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 target price (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,073.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

