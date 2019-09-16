Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $62.95 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Sherwin-Williams worth $62,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $14.12 on Monday, reaching $527.40. 21,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,535. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $548.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.40.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

