Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,081 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,313 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,355,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,051,000 after acquiring an additional 713,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,659,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 861,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,698,000 after acquiring an additional 468,941 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

ACN traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.16. 49,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

