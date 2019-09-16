Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 92.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth $47,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.91. 400,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,441. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $67.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

