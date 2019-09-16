Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $53,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.80. 502,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.75. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $247.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,223 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

