Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 133.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 119.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $111.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,757. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,563 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

