Waves (WAVES) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.16 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00010183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. Waves has a total market cap of $103.86 million and $11.16 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039887 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010688 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, COSS, Gate.io, Exmo, Coinbe, Kuna, YoBit, Cryptohub, Exrates, BCEX, Livecoin, Liqui, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Tidex, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Huobi, Indodax and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

