WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,957 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 458,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

