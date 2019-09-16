Weiss Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Just Energy Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Just Energy Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,590,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Just Energy Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,311,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 359,953 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $134,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $1,949,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Just Energy Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Just Energy Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of JE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.68. 130,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,766. Just Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89). Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 325.10% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Just Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

