Weiss Asset Management LP Lowers Position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,555 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in DD3 Acquisition were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000.

In other news, Chairman Martin Werner sold 1,439,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total transaction of $28,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 460,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,216 over the last three months.

NASDAQ DDMX traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. DD3 Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

DD3 Acquisition Company Profile

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

