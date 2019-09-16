Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 507,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEACU. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000. Finally, Antipodean Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Profile

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

