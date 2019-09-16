Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 140 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Visa by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Visa by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $176.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average of $167.24. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

