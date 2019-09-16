Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 83,217 Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,217 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 3.45% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPPP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. 844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,316. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.