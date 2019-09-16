Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $502,000 Position in GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,060,000.

GX Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. GX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.19.

GX Acquisition Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

