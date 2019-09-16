Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 323 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 44,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 162,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $63.53. 787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,124. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

