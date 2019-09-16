Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Beigene were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Beigene by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Beigene by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Beigene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Beigene by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beigene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $55,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,341.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $413,415.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,131,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,041 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beigene stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.02. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $243.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.28.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

