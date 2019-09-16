Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $297,421,000 after buying an additional 3,643,659 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,619,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.